Lovlina flags missing Northeast on map at Glasgow restaurant, BFI says error to be corrected

Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh on Sunday said a popular Indian restaurant in Glasgow has assured the Indian contingent that it will correct a map of India displayed on its premises after boxer Lovlina Borgohain pointed out that the Northeast was missing from it.

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Singh said there was “no confrontation” with the restaurant management during the team’s celebratory dinner following India’s historic haul of 10 boxing medals—seven gold and three silver—at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

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“There was no confrontation. It was an aberration and we pointed that out, me and Lovlina. They accepted their mistake and assured us that it will be corrected,” Singh told PTI.

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The Indian contingent had visited Mister Singh’s India, The Home of Curry in Glasgow on Saturday to celebrate its unprecedented performance at the Games.

The issue came to light after Lovlina, the Olympic medallist from Assam who won a silver, noticed that the map of India printed on the restaurant’s napkins and displayed outside its premises omitted the Northeast.

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“Please don’t take this the wrong way. I felt a little hurt by this. In the map of India, our North East is missing. Yes, even outside, the map that’s displayed has cut off the North East. As someone from the North East, that really hurts us. That’s all I wanted to say. Please keep this in mind next time. Thank you so much,” Lovlina said in a video shared on social media.

The restaurant is a well-known Indian dining destination in Glasgow and has hosted several touring sports teams and dignitaries over the years.