Pakistan boxer Qudratullah slips away from team hotel after CWG

The Pakistan Boxing Federation has again come under the scrutiny after boxer Qudratullah slipped away from the team hotel at the end of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

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It is not the first time that the PBF has come under the spotlight for the wrong reasons as in the past in nearly every big international event there have been instances of boxers slipping away in foreign countries.

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A reliable source close to the Pakistan Olympic Association said on Tuesday that Qudratullah after competing in his weight division in the CWG vanished from the team hotel.

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“The interesting thing is Qudratullah disappeared despite his passport being with the team manager,” the source added.

Even during the 2022 Commonwealth Games two national boxers, Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah Khan disappeared in Birmingham although their passports reportedly were with the contingent head.

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In the World Olympic Qualifiers in Italy in 2024, Asian gold medallist boxer, Zohaib Rasheed stole his roommates foreign currency and valuables and vanished in Busto Arsizio town.

The 36-member Pakistan contingent returned home from Glasgow with just one bronze medal won by female boxer Fatima Zehra.