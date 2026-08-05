Why Ahmedabad 2030 could decide the future of Commonwealth Games

As the curtain came down on the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the closing ceremony delivered a message that reached far beyond Scotland. It was directed at India.

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Looking ahead to the next host, Commonwealth Sport President Donald Rukare declared: “Now, we look ahead with great excitement to Ahmedabad, India, where, in 2030, we will celebrate one hundred years of the Commonwealth Games”.

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He then addressed the incoming hosts directly: “To our friends in India, we pass to you not only these Games, but a legacy of friendship, a shared passion for sport, and the spirit of this Dear Green Place”.

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Those words were more than ceremonial. They reflected a growing belief that Ahmedabad’s 2030 Games will be a defining moment for one of the world’s oldest multi-sport competitions. As the Commonwealth Games approach their centenary, India is not simply being asked to stage another international sporting event; it is being asked to help secure the future of a movement whose relevance has increasingly been questioned.

The warning signs have been evident for several years. Spiralling costs have discouraged potential hosts, with Australia’s state of Victoria abandoning plans to stage the Games after projected expenditure escalated dramatically. Glasgow stepped in with a more modest, financially disciplined model that relied heavily on existing venues rather than expensive new construction.

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The Scottish city demonstrated that the Games could still be delivered successfully, but it also exposed the difficulty of finding governments willing to underwrite increasingly costly sporting spectacles.

India now has an opportunity to change that narrative.

Unlike many Commonwealth nations, India combines a vast television audience, growing economic confidence and an ambitious government keen to expand the country’s international influence through sport. Ahmedabad’s hosting of the centenary Games is widely seen as another step in India’s broader aspiration to establish itself as a major organiser of global sporting events and strengthen its case for hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.

Commonwealth Sport Chief Executive Katie Sadleir has described Ahmedabad’s “world-class infrastructure” as a major factor behind India's successful bid and has spoken of staging an “exciting and dynamic” Games. Those comments underline the high expectations resting on the host city.

The Gujarat government is equally ambitious. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said: “India is committed to establishing itself as a sporting capital of a global state. We aspire to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036, and the Commonwealth Games is an opportunity to demonstrate India’s readiness to deliver world-class sporting events for athletes, for spectators and for the entire world”.

India has hosted the Commonwealth Games before. Delhi staged the 2010 edition, an event overshadowed in the months leading up to the opening ceremony by allegations of corruption, construction delays and concerns over preparedness. Yet once competition began, the Games themselves ran smoothly, many athletes praised the quality of the venues, and the event left behind a lasting legacy in the form of expanded Metro services, improved roads and upgraded sporting infrastructure. Ahmedabad now has the opportunity to build on those achievements while avoiding the controversies that clouded Delhi’s preparations.

Yet impressive stadiums and colourful ceremonies alone will not determine whether Ahmedabad succeeds. The larger challenge is whether India can help redefine the purpose of the Commonwealth Games in the 21st century.

The sporting world has changed dramatically since the Games were first held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. Elite athletes now focus primarily on the Olympic Games, world championships and increasingly lucrative professional competitions. Governments have become more reluctant to commit billions to major sporting events, while younger audiences increasingly follow individual stars rather than traditional multi-sport festivals.

For the Commonwealth Games to thrive, they must offer something distinctive beyond nostalgia. India is well placed to help shape that new identity by combining efficient organisation with innovation, commercial appeal and a programme that reflects both Commonwealth traditions and the interests of a new generation.

There is also a broader diplomatic dimension. International sporting events have become powerful instruments of soft power, allowing nations to project confidence, competence and cultural influence. India has already demonstrated its organisational capabilities through events such as the G20 Summit and the Cricket World Cup. A successful Commonwealth Games would further reinforce its credentials as a country capable of hosting global events of the highest order.

Ultimately, however, India's task extends beyond its own national ambitions. Ahmedabad must convince sceptics that the Commonwealth Games continue to have a meaningful place in an increasingly crowded sporting calendar. If the centenary Games succeed, they could mark the beginning of a new chapter for the Commonwealth movement. If they fail, questions about the long-term future of the Games are likely to become even harder to ignore.

When Donald Rukare spoke of passing to India “not only these Games, but a legacy of friendship”, he was describing more than a ceremonial handover. He was acknowledging that Ahmedabad has inherited both an honour and a responsibility. The centenary Commonwealth Games will celebrate a century of sporting history. They may also determine whether there is another century to come.