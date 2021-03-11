India records 1,829 new Covid cases, 33 deaths

PTI

New Delhi, May 18

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,829 new coronavirus infections, raising the tally to 4,31,27,199, while the active cases have declined to 15,647, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The death toll due to the pandemic has climbed to 5,24,293 with 33 fresh fatalities, the data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national covid-19 recovery rate was 98.75 per cent, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 753 cases has been recorded in the active covid -19 case count in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.42 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 per cent, as per the data.

The 33 new fatalities include 31 from Kerala and 2 from Delhi.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,87,259, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, the data stated.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide covid -19 vaccination drive have exceeded 191.65 crores, the ministry said.