11th hour entrants Scotland announce T20 WC squad, pick uncapped Afghan-born pacer

Last minute T20 World Cup entrants Scotland have included Afghan-born uncapped pacer Zainullah Ihsan in their 15-member squad for the ICC event beginning in India and Sri Lanka on February 7.

Advertisement

Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in the tournament with the latter refusing to play in India citing security concerns.

Advertisement

Richie Berrington will captain a strong squad that includes eleven players who were part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad in West Indies and USA. The team selection on Monday was the first made by new head coach Owen Dawkins, following his appointment last month.

Advertisement

Ihsan is the sole first-time call-up, with the fast bowler having recently qualified to play for Scotland. Tom Bruce, Finlay McCreath and Oliver Davidson will all travel to their first World Cup, following their involvement in T20 and ODI squads during the last twelve months.

“The squad selection is subject to all player and staff visa applications being approved. Given the limited notice for Scotland's participation at the tournament and timescale for selecting players, two travelling reserves have been selected while three others will be non-travelling reserves,” said Cricket Scotland in a statement.

Advertisement

Safyaan Sharif is a squad member of Pakistan lineage and his application will attract more scrutiny.

Head coach Dawkins said the unexpected entry into the World Cup provides a great opportunity for the players.

“It's been a whirlwind forty-eight hours for everyone at Cricket Scotland, and I know Steve, Trudy Lindblade and everyone in the organisation have been working solidly to get everything sorted for the players and support staff since we learnt we would be participating at the World Cup.

“We're all very excited and feeling privileged to have this opportunity. The players have been working hard in a fitness phase in recent weeks with Scott Hislen preparing for the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two series in Namibia at the end of March, and I have no doubt that this will help us in the next few weeks,” said Dawkins.

On the selection of Ihsa, head of performance Steve Snell added: “There's obviously a great opportunity for Zainullah Ihsan, and whenever he's played at youth level or for the "A" squad he's shown an exciting range of skills and bowled at genuine pace. We're delighted for him and excited to see how he performs on his first international tour.”

Scotland have replaced Bangladesh in Group C including first-timers Italy, West Indies, England and Nepal.

Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Cross, Bradley Currie, Oliver Davidson, Chris Greaves, Zainullah Ihsan, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Finlay McCreath, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Mark Watt, Bradley Wheal Travelling reserves: Jasper Davidson, Jack Jarvis Non-travelling reserves: Mackenzie Jones, Chris McBride, Charlie Tear.