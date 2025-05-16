DT
14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit by fake news 'bouncer'

14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit by fake news 'bouncer'

Despite his cricketing heroics, Vaibhav was recently hit by a viral claim that he had failed his Class 10 CBSE board exams
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:15 PM May 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi. PTI File Photo
Rajasthan Royals’ teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines as the youngest player to score a century in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), has found himself at the centre of a controversy.

The 14-year-old wonderkid, signed for Rs 1.10 crore in the IPL mega auction, has quickly become a key figure in RR’s batting lineup.

However, despite his cricketing heroics, the young star was recently hit by a viral claim that he had failed his Class 10 CBSE board exams.

The rumour stemmed from a social media account named Satirelogy, which shared a post about Vaibhav failing 10th standard board exams.

“In a surprising development, 14-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently made headlines with his record-breaking performances in the IPL, has reportedly failed his 10th CBSE board examinations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in an unusual move, has formally requested a DRS-style review of his answer sheets, citing concerns over potential evaluation errors. While the request is symbolic, it has sparked widespread discussion online, blending cricket fervour with academic pressure faced by young athletes,” the post read.

Although the post clearly stated it was fictional – “This is NOT real news. This post and page is completely satire. This post is meant for entertainment purposes only” – many netizens took the claim seriously. It has sparked an online debate about academic pressure on young athletes.

As IPL 2025 resumes on May 17, Vaibhav will be back in action. While Rajasthan Royals are out of the playoffs race, the young batter would be keen to turn heads with his performance.

