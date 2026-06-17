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Home / Cricket / 2nd ODI: Afghanistan opt to bat; India hand debut Prince Yadav, injured Nitish misses out

2nd ODI: Afghanistan opt to bat; India hand debut Prince Yadav, injured Nitish misses out

Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will make their debuts for Afghanistan

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 01:58 PM Jun 17, 2026 IST
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Shubman Gill and Hashmatullah Shahidi during the toss before an ODI cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Lucknow on Wednesday. PTI
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Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.

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India, who are leading the series 1-0, handed debut to pacer Prince Yadav, who impressed in the IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants.

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However, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will sit out of this match due to a sore left thigh. India has also brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

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For Afghanistan, Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will make their debuts.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.

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Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.

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