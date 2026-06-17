2nd ODI: Afghanistan opt to bat; India hand debut Prince Yadav, injured Nitish misses out
Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will make their debuts for Afghanistan
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Wednesday.
India, who are leading the series 1-0, handed debut to pacer Prince Yadav, who impressed in the IPL 2026 for Lucknow Super Giants.
However, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy will sit out of this match due to a sore left thigh. India has also brought in Kuldeep Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal.
For Afghanistan, Darwish Rasooli and Bilal Sami will make their debuts.
Teams:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan, Nangeyalia Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Bilal Sami.