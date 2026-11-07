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Home / Cricket / 2nd ODI: India opt to bowl against New Zealand, both teams retain same XI

2nd ODI: India opt to bowl against New Zealand, both teams retain same XI

India took a 1-0 lead after beating New Zealand by five wickets in the rain-curtailed series opener on Wednesday

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PTI
Wellington, Updated At : 08:31 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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India bowler Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammate Virat Kohli, left, after the the wicket of New Zealand's Henry Nicholls during the first ODI cricket match in Auckland, November 4, 2026. AP/PTI
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India skipper Shubman Gill once again won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second ODI here on Saturday.

Both teams opted for the same eleven that took part in the opening game.

India had won the rain-curtailed first ODI by five wickets in Auckland on Wednesday after dismissing New Zealand for 185 in 40.2 overs and reaching the revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs.

Virat Kohli top-scored with a 51-ball 74, while pacers Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh claimed three and four wickets, respectively.

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Teams

New Zealand: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

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