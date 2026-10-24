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Home / Cricket / 2nd T20I: Phillips, Jacobs power New Zealand to 180/5 against India

2nd T20I: Phillips, Jacobs power New Zealand to 180/5 against India

Phillips and Jacobs add 116 runs for the fourth wicket after New Zealand slump to 41/3 inside the powerplay

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PTI
Christchurch, Updated At : 02:36 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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New Zealand's Bevon Jacobs bats during the second T20 cricket international against India in Christchurch, Saturday, October 24, 2026. AP/PTI
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Arshdeep Singh returned figures of 2/33 before Glenn Phillips (70) and Bevon Jacobs (56) powered New Zealand to 180/5 in the second T20I against India here on Saturday.

The two Kiwi batters added 116 runs for the fourth wicket after New Zealand were reduced to 41 for three inside the powerplay.

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Phillips hit four sixes and four fours to make 70 off 43 balls, while Jacobs hit five fours and a six to make 56 from 46 balls.

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For India, Arshdeep was the pick among the bowlers while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, and Nitish Kumar Reddy took one wicket each.

Brief scores:

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New Zealand 180/5 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 70, Bevon Jacobs 58; Arshdeep Singh 2/33) vs India.

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