2nd Unofficial Test: Siraj gets 4, Mukesh takes 5 but India A concede 1st innings lead

Pacer Mohammed Siraj warmed up for the upcoming two-Test series with four wickets in 35 overs for India A but New Zealand A's lower order showed a lot of grit to earn a 78-run first innings lead on the penultimate day of the second unofficial 'Test' here.

Replying to India A's first innings score of 346, New Zealand A, who were reduced to 338 for 8, finished their first innings at 424. The last two wickets yielded 86 runs to provide the hosts a handy lead.

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Speedster Siraj took 4/118 in 35 overs while seamer Mukesh Kumar grabbed 5 for 87 in 29 overs to share the bulk of the spoils.

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At stumps, India A reached 32 for no loss in their second innings with Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 batting) and Sai Sudharsan (11 batting) negotiating the remaining 11 overs of the day safely.

For the Indian senior team support staff, Siraj adding miles to his legs at a venue where the team will play the second Test against New Zealand is certainly a big positive. The Test series against the Black Caps begins on November 19.

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Bowling 35 overs is the kind of workout that head coach Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel would be pleased with before Siraj links up with the ODI squad at the end of this game.

He looked sharp even with the old ball and was incisive with the new one. His seam bowling partner Mukesh was good with both the first and second new ball but not so much when the Kookaburra became semi-new and subsequently old.

Siraj got a wicket with his very first delivery on the third morning.

It was the second over of the day and overnight centurion Matthew Boyle (110, 152 balls) got one that shaped away after pitching and Devdutt Padikkal dived full stretch to his left to snap it up.

This was after adding 208 runs for the fourth wicket with Dean Foxcroft (93, 226 balls), who, on Monday, earned a call-up to national ODI squad for last two games against India.

Foxcroft's near six-hour vigil ended after India got the second new ball. Siraj got this third breakthrough with a sharp in-cutter that found the batter plumb in-front of the stumps.

From 270 for 4, New Zealand A collapsed to 291 for 7 at tea with Mukesh once again showing his prowess with the new ball. An outswinger forced Mitch Hay (31) to nick one to Dhruv Jurel behind the stumps.

Siraj then got Brett Randell (5) with a beauty. He bowled a few away going deliveries followed by an in-cutter that went above the stumps beating him completely.

The wily Siraj then bowled another in-cutter but pitched it further up. The ball cut back late as Randell saw his off-stump pegged back.

However, in the post tea session, Kristian Clarke (41), Fraser Sheat (40), Jayden Lennox (32) and Jarrod McKay (33) played their part as New Zealand A got the lead.

Akash Deep (0/59 in 23 overs) was ineffective while Mukesh was quite playable once the Kookaburra's shine wore off . For Mukesh, it was his second five-for for India A in a SENA nation having got one against Australia A in McKay back in 2024.

The last wicket for New Zealand A fetched them 55 runs before Washington Sundar (1/81 in 29.5 overs) closed the innings. However Washington's off-breaks didn't have any bite and it was once again clear that he is a very conditions-specific spinner.

Brief Scores

India A 1st Innings 346 and 32 for no loss (Yashasvi Jaiswal 20 batting).

NZ A 1st Innings 424 (Matthew Boyle 110, Dean Foxcroft 93, Mukesh Kumar 5/87, Mohammed Siraj 4/118).