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Home / Cricket / 3rd ODI: KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129 powers India to 351/7 against West Indies

3rd ODI: KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129 powers India to 351/7 against West Indies

Rohit hits 92 off 85 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Ruturaj scores 57 off 69 balls with four sixes and a four

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PTI
Mullanpur, Updated At : 06:40 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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India’s KL Rahul celebrates his century during the 3rd ODI against West Indies at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune Photo: Ravi Kumar
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KL Rahul’s unbeaten 129 and half-centuries from Rohit Sharma (92) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (55) took India to a massive 351/7 against the West Indies in the third and final ODI here on Saturday.

India were reduced to 4/2 in the first three overs when they lost Shubman Gill (1) and Virat Kohli (0) on consecutive deliveries from Jayden Seales (3/45).

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Rohit made 92 off 85 balls with 10 fours and three sixes, while Ruturaj scored 57 off 69 balls with four sixes and a four.

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Rahul, clobbered 10 fours and six sixes to make 129 off only 87 balls.

Brief Scores:

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India 351/7 in 50 overs (KL Rahul 129 not out, Rohit Sharma 92, Ruturaj Gaikwad 57; Jayden Seales 3/62). PTI

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