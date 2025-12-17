DT
Home / Cricket / 4th T20I between India, South Africa: Toss delayed due to fog in Lucknow

4th T20I between India, South Africa: Toss delayed due to fog in Lucknow

The decision is taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air

PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 06:56 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
Indian players ahead of the fourth T20 International cricket match of a series between India and South Africa, at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. PTI
The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was on Wednesday delayed due to fog engulfing the Ekana Stadium.

The decision was taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air.

The next inspection is at 6.50 pm.

The BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee's decision to slot matches in the eastern and northern regions of the country during winters has certainly come under scanner.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

