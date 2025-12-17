4th T20I between India, South Africa: Toss delayed due to fog in Lucknow

The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa was on Wednesday delayed due to fog engulfing the Ekana Stadium.

The decision was taken as a thick layer of smog will create hindrance for the fielders if the balls are hit in the air.

The next inspection is at 6.50 pm.

The BCCI's Tours and Fixtures Committee's decision to slot matches in the eastern and northern regions of the country during winters has certainly come under scanner.