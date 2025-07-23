DT
PT
4th Test: England opt to bowl against India; Kamboj makes debut

4th Test: England opt to bowl against India; Kamboj makes debut

Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur also in playing XI in place of Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy
PTI
Manchester, Updated At : 03:24 PM Jul 23, 2025 IST
India's captain Shubman Gill and England's captain Ben Stokes during the toss. PTI file
England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the fourth Test here on Wednesday.

Grappling with a spate of injuries, India made three changes to their playing XI, bringing in Sai Sudharsan, Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj in place of Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy and Akash Deep.

England also made a change with Liam Dawson replacing fellow spinner Shoaib Bashir, who suffered a hand injury in the third Test at the Lord's.

England is currently leading the five-match series 2-1.

Teams:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

