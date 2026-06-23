A dream is fulfilled, and words can’t explain it: Sooryavanshi on India selection

Teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi says getting selected in the Indian T20 squad is the “biggest step” of his nascent career so far and he does not have words to describe how it feels.

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The 15-year-old was included in the India squad for the tours of Ireland and England starting June 26 after a stellar run in the IPL 2026, where he scored 776 runs for Rajasthan Royals at a strike-rate over 230.

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“Words can’t explain it. The reason I picked up a bat from day one and went to the cricket ground for practice, and today that dream is fulfilled,” Sooryavanshi said in a brief video posted by BCCI on its social media handles.

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“The biggest step in the journey was completed today. I truly cannot put this feeling into words,” he added.

Sooryavanshi started his cricketing journey from the humble surroundings of Samastipur in Bihar and came to limelight in IPL 2025, scoring a marauding hundred against Gujarat Titans.

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At 14 years and 32 days then, he remains the youngest centurion in T20 cricket with his 38-ball 101 on April 28, 2025 against Gujarat.

Now, the left-hander’s national debut might happen in Belfast against Ireland either on June 26 or 28.

If he appears against either Ireland or England, Sooryavanshi could become the youngest ever international cricketer for India at 15, surpassing the great Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 16 years and 205 days.

Sooryavanshi said he deeply cherishes the moment he unboxed his India T-shirt with his name imprinted on the back.

“I just felt it like a dream, the moment I saw that T-shirt. I couldn’t stop smiling,” he said.

“Sometimes, something happens that you never even imagined could happen and when it finally does, you don’t know how to react. That’s what exactly I felt,” he beamed.