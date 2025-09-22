DT
Abhishek Sharma, Gill's four-word jibe at Pakistan goes viral

India secured a convincing 6-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:36 PM Sep 22, 2025 IST
India secured a convincing 6-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2025, marking their second win over their arch-rivals in the tournament. Abhishek Sharma was the star of the match, scoring a blistering 74 runs off just 39 balls and earning the Player of the Match award.

Sharma's explosive batting set the tone for India's victory, while Shubman Gill also played a crucial role, scoring 47 runs. The duo's impressive performance helped India chase down the target with ease.

Post-match dig

After the match, Abhishek Sharma took a subtle dig at Pakistan with a cryptic message on social media, posting pictures of India's performance with the caption "You talk, we win". This was seen as a response to the verbal altercations he had with Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf during the match.

Gill joins in

Shubman Gill also chimed in, posting a similar message with the caption "Game speaks, not words", which was likely a reference to his own altercation with Haris Rauf.

Both posts were a clear indication of the rivalry between the two teams.

