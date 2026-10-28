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Home / Cricket / Abhishek Sharma's world record sparks celebrations among cricket fans in Amritsar

Abhishek Sharma's world record sparks celebrations among cricket fans in Amritsar

Amritsar-born Abhishek set a world record for the most sixes by a batter from a full member nation in a calendar year

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:33 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Abhishek Sharma celebrates his hundred during the third T20 cricket international match between New Zealand and India in Wellington in New Zealand on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Image credit/AP/PTI
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Cricket lovers in Amritsar are celebrating after city-born Abhishek Sharma set a world record for the most sixes by a batter from a full member nation in a calendar year.

Abhishek’s father, Raj Kumar Sharma, dedicated his son's blistering century in the third T20I against New Zealand to the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das, which was celebrated on Tuesday.

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Abhishek scored 113 off just 38 balls, including a century off 35 deliveries, to help India register a six-wicket victory in Wellington.

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Thanking the people of Amritsar for their love and affection to Abhishek and for encouraging him to improve his performance, Raj Kumar attributed his son's success to the blessings of Guru Ram Das.

He also expressed gratitude to Abhishek’s coaches, including Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, Brian Lara, Rahul Dravid and current head coach Gautam Gambhir, for helping hone his batting skills.

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Raj Kumar, who coached his son during his formative years, credited the coaches for their guidance in helping Abhishek reach this position. He urged them to continue guiding the young batter so that he could earn further glory for India.

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