‘Accepted by one as a son...seen one grow into strong’: Virat Kohli’s heartfelt Mother’s Day wish

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday posted a hertfelt Mother’s Day wish dedicated to his mother Saroj and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is the mother of their two children, Aakay and Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Virat extended a warm Mother’s Day wish to “all the mothers of the world”. He also noted that after being “accepted by one as a son”, he has “seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving, and protective mother to our children”.

“Happy Mother’s day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son, and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving, and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more every day,” said Virat.