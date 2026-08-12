Afghanistan to host India for three-match T20I series

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium from September 13 to 17.

Advertisement

The series will add another chapter to the growing cricketing ties between the two nations. Afghanistan most recently toured India for a three-match ODI series in June 2026, while the two sides also played a three-match T20I series in January 2024.

Advertisement

India hosted Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018, and the two teams have since continued to compete regularly across formats.