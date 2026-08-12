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Home / Cricket / Afghanistan to host India for three-match T20I series

Afghanistan to host India for three-match T20I series

The series will be played at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium from September 13 to 17

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:31 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium from September 13 to 17.

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The series will add another chapter to the growing cricketing ties between the two nations. Afghanistan most recently toured India for a three-match ODI series in June 2026, while the two sides also played a three-match T20I series in January 2024.

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India hosted Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018, and the two teams have since continued to compete regularly across formats.

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