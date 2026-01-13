After early success, Nandani says much more to come

“Wait a second, no tough questions please, actually it’s my first time facing the media,” said a smiling Nandani Sharma.

The young Chandigarh pacer had claimed a five-wicket haul, including the first hat-trick of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, in Delhi Capitals’ game against Gujarat Giants in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sharma, who was drafted by DC for Rs 20 lakh, made her debut in the tournament against Mumbai Indians and took two wickets. However, it was against GG that she recorded the biggest moment of her career by claiming a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. She took four wickets in the last over. She accounted for Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Renuka Singh to achieve the feat. In her four-over spell, she took 5/33.

Brought up with an aim of playing for the nation, Sharma termed the success an early phase of her career. “I am getting all the support. The team really backed me, and whatever happened against Gujarat Giants, I dedicate it to the team,” she said.

“My life’s motive is to never give up. There will be phases, when injuries would occur, sometimes performance would be an issue, and sometimes fatigue would take over. But I like to keep going with the same smiling face,” she said.

While talking about her WPL debut, she said; “It’s really challenging to bowl to superior players. I am learning a lot, and this platform is really an eye opener for me. It’s literally like my dream has come true. To see people watching me, talking about me, it’s a very big thing for me. I feel very proud. I am just keeping my fingers crossed, as I really want to take the best from this opportunity.”