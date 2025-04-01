‘Aiming for a title win with Punjab Kings’: Arshdeep Singh on IPL 2025

Speaking exclusively on Jio Hotstar’s special show ‘Gen Bold’, Arshdeep said, “Life hasn’t changed much; it’s still the same, but it’s fun. As they say, change is the only constant. Staying stable and managing the highs and lows is crucial at this level. I focus on strengthening my mental resilience and enjoying the present moment.

“I’m very excited about this season—the energy is fantastic, and the dressing room atmosphere is incredible. This time, we want to give Punjab fans a reason to celebrate. I don’t want to jinx it, but I’m confident. Fans will love the brand of cricket we’re going to play this year. We appreciate their support over the last 17 years, and we will do our best to give them a season to remember.”

“Our goal? Play just 16 matches, win the title, and celebrate with an open-bus parade in Chandigarh,” Arshdeep added.

On being a backbone of the Punjab Kings, Arshdeep said, “I enjoy stepping up when the team is under pressure—whether it’s stopping runs or taking wickets. When they hand me the ball in crucial moments, it feels good to know they trust me. I genuinely enjoy the added responsibility, regardless of the situation.

“I try not to let pressure affect me and focus on delivering my best. Success doesn’t come overnight, but I ensure that setbacks don’t impact my bowling. Every time I get; I give my all to help the team win,” he added.

On his growth as a player, Arshdeep said, “The key is to improve by 1 per cent to 1.5 per cent every game, every day—whether I perform well or not. I’ve always believed that the biggest room in the world is the room for improvement. So whenever I get the chance, I engage in constructive self-criticism and work on refining my skills, even if it’s just by 1 per cent or half a percent.”

On his bond with Shreyas Iyer and his leadership style, Arshdeep said, “I have played with Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy in the Duleep Trophy, and I really enjoyed it. He always backed his players and gave them the freedom to express themselves. What I’ve noticed here is that his approach remains the same—he doesn’t impose rigid instructions but encourages players to trust their skills and play for the team.

He assures full backing to his players, which I truly admire. As players, we will do our best to support him and help the team win back-to-back titles.”

On his favourite IPL memory, Arshdeep said, “My favourite IPL memory will always be my debut—it was a special moment. But if I had to pick my best match, it would be the game against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. They were chasing a target of around 220, and I finished with four wickets, bowled the last over, and we won the game. That match is very close to my heart.”