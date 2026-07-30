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Home / Cricket / Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket, says 'timing is right to move on'

Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket, says 'timing is right to move on'

38-year-old batter ends India career spanning 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is; last played for national side in 2023

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:46 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Ajinkya Rahane during a practice session. PTI file
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Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to “move on”.

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The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013.

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However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.

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“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats,” Rahane said in a social media post.

Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.

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