Ajinkya Rahane retires from international cricket, says 'timing is right to move on'
38-year-old batter ends India career spanning 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is; last played for national side in 2023
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Senior India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, saying that the time is right for him to “move on”.
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The 38-year-old played an overall 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India in a career which began in 2013.
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However, he has not turned up for India since the 2023 away Test series against the West Indies.
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“Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats,” Rahane said in a social media post.
Despite falling out of the national selectors' radar, Rahane has been active in the domestic circuit and led Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.
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