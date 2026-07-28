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Home / Cricket / Amateur cricket match goes viral after cheating allegation

Amateur cricket match goes viral after cheating allegation

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AP
London, Updated At : 10:05 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Screen grab from viral video on X @Zacbfc1233
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An amateur cricket match in England has become a viral sensation after allegations of cheating were shared on social media.

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A video, which claims to show a fielder clicking his fingers to imitate the sound of a bat connecting with the ball before a player is called out, has been viewed millions of times on X.

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The poster of the video described it as “about the worst case of cheating I’ve ever seen in cricket.”

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The video of a match involving North Yorkshire and South Durham Cricket League team Saltburn, has been greeted with outrage online and generated headlines around the world.

TV presenter Piers Morgan weighed in, describing the player involved as the “biggest cheat in cricket history” and wondered how many batsmen’s days “has he ruined?”

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A cricket umpire could be fooled into calling a player out if they believed they heard the sound of the ball clipping the edge of a bat before being caught.

The league said in a statement on X that it had received a formal complaint regarding a game on Saturday, but did not reveal which teams were involved.

“A full investigation has been initiated and until such time as the formal processes are complete no further comment will be made,” it said.

There was no immediate response when The Associated Press contacted the league and Saltburn for comment.

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