Anushka Sharma blows flying kisses to Virat Kohli after RCB’s win over LSG

Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma delighted fans with an exchange of flying kisses after Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) secured a six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) match held at Ekana Stadium on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Anushka, who was present in the stands to cheer for her husband and the RCB squad, was seen showing her full support as the team edged closer to a playoff spot.

Following the win, Kohli, walking alongside his teammates, stopped in his tracks upon spotting Anushka in the crowd. With a smile, he blew flying kisses toward her, which she promptly returned.

Advertisement

The exchange between the couple quickly became a fan-favourite highlight of the match, and has been making waves on social media platforms.

The victory of RCB over LSG was a significant one for Royal Challengers Bangalore, keeping them firmly in contention for the playoffs. With this win, RCB is now set to face off in Qualifier 1.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma has been a frequent presence at the ongoing IPL 2025 matches, standing by Kohli.

Earlier, on May 25, the couple visited Ayodhya, where they paid their respects at the Hanuman Garhi temple.