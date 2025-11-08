Asia Cup trophy row: BCCI, PCB 'break the ice'; options being worked out, says Saikia

The cricket boards of India and Pakistan have managed to “break the ice” on the Asia Cup trophy dispute and will work towards finding a plausible solution in the coming days, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI after meeting PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi on the sidelines of an ICC gathering in Dubai.

The Asia Cup Trophy wasn't presented to India by Naqvi, who also happens to be the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairperson, after the winning team refused to accept it from him due to his anti-India position.

Suryakumar Yadav's men defeated Pakistan in the final of the T20 event held in Dubai on September 28.

“I was a part of both the informal and formal meeting of the ICC. PCB chairperson Mohsin Naqvi was also present. During the course of a formal meeting, it was not on agenda but ICC facilitated a meeting between myself and the PCB chief separately in the presence of a senior ICC office-bearer and another senior official,” Saikia told PTI on Saturday.

“It was really good to start the process of negotiation. Both sides cordially participated in the meeting which took place on the sidelines of the ICC board meet,” he added, assuring that a solution will be worked out soon.

While Saikia didn't wish to name any ICC official, it is reliably learnt that deputy chairman Imran Khawaja and CEO Sanjog Gupta initiated the discussions between the two cricket boards.

“Definitely, in coming times, if things go in a positive way, the issue will be sorted at the earliest,” Saikia sounded positive.

The trophy has been lying at the ACC headquarters in Dubai with the staff there instructed by Naqvi to not move it without his permission. Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of Pakistan, has insisted that the Indians will have to accept the top prize from him.

“Both sides will work out something to solve the issue at the earliest. The ice has been broken now, so various options will be worked out.

“There will be options from the other side as well and we will also give options on how to settle this issue and come to an amicable solution,” Saikia said.

While there was speculation that a dispute resolution committee will be formed by the ICC to handle the matter, the BCCI secretary categorically denied any such move by the world body.

“Although one of the senior persons from ICC is involved in the process of negotiation, there is no requirement of any such thing (a committee) at this stage. The issue will be resolved before any such drastic step is taken by the ICC,” Saikia assured.

The two teams clashed thrice during the Asia Cup and tensions were high in all the matches. The Indians maintained a no-handshake policy with their Pakistani counterparts for the entirety of the tournament as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

As hostilities mounted, players from the two teams openly mocked each other through offensive gestures resulting in penalties on both the sides for “bringing the game into disrepute.”

ICC lauds Women's World Cup in India

Saikia also informed that the ICC Board of Directors congratulated the BCCI for successfully hosting the Women's World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The Indian women's team led by Harmanpreet Kaur defeated South Africa in the final in Navi Mumbai to claim its maiden ICC title.

“...they appreciated India's efforts...They congratulated India and South Africa (the two finalists) for their wonderful performances. The South African women's team was congratulated for three successive final appearances.

“It is now clear that South African women's team's graph is on the rise,” said Saikia, who also attended the Financial & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) meeting as well as HR and Remuneration Committee meetings of the ICC.