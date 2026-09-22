The Indian women's cricket team reasserted its continental dominance by clinching a second successive gold medal at the Asian Games, thrashing familiar foes Sri Lanka by 147 runs in a lopsided final here on Tuesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side's gold was India's first of the ongoing edition and was shaped by a brilliant batting performance that left Sri Lanka chasing a record target of 217.

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Smriti Mandhana was regal as ever in her 79 off 45 before Richa Ghosh (48 off 22) came up with a brutal assault in the death overs to fire India to 216 for three, the highest total in Asian Games history.

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Once India scaled that record total, the result was a foregone conclusion.

“Before the tournament, we talked about staying unbeaten...playing to the high standards we set for ourselves. It's so satisfying to see everyone approach every game with such a positive mindset,” Harmanpreet told the official broadcaster after the match.

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“Overall, the balance between experience and fresh talent was spot on, and everyone delivered when it mattered,” she added.

All Sri Lankan hopes were pinned on skipper Chamari Athapaththu (29 off 21) but she alone could not take the fight to the Indians. Sri Lanka capitulated to 69 all out in 15.4 overs as Indian spinners ran through the opposition.

Shafali Verma (48 and 2/3) produced an all-round performance while Deepti Sharma (3/6) and Shree Charani (2) chipped in with wickets as usual in a final devoid of a contest.

India were overwhelming favourites for the title and they certainly lived up to expectations with three dominant wins over the course of the competition.

Just like the Asia Cup earlier this month, Sri Lanka were at the receiving end in the final, unable to compete with their familiar rivals.

Pakistan won the bronze with a comfortable 31-run win over Bangladesh earlier in the day.

With script going as planned for the Indian women's team, the men would also be expected to defend their title.

The side made the most of the powerplay after winning the toss with Mandhana (79 off 45) and Shafali (48 off 29) firing the team to 59 for no loss in six overs.

Both openers have been in sublime touch since the Asia Cup, contributing significantly to the team's cause in the all-important final with a 99-run stand off 60 balls.

Sri Lanka were ordinary with the ball allowing the openers to dictate terms.

Both Shafali and Mandhana were brutal against the spinners.

Mandhana smashed left-arm spinner Sugandika Kumari for back-to-back sixes in the third over, one was a straight off the back-foot before she unleashed the slog sweep.

The next over from slinger Mithali Ayodhya was even more productive one as Mandhana hit her third six of the innings, a delightful one over extra cover.

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu got herself to bowl the fifth over and ended up leaking 19 runs including three sixes. Two of those came from the bat of Shafali who pulled a long hop over the ropes before depositing the next ball over mid-off.

Three balls later, Mandhana stepped out to smash the Sri Lankan skipper and off-spinner down the ground. In all, Mandhana hammered seven sixes.

On the cusp of another fifty, Shafali went for the reverse sweep off left-arm spinner Chamudi Praboda but mistimed it to be caught.

The number three has been an unsettled spot for India for a while. On this occasion, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (19 off 17) came to bat on the position to press home India's advantage but her struggles since Asia Cup continued as she was holed out at long off in the 15th over.

Mandhana was on course a well-deserved hundred but was caught in the deep off Kumari while attempting another slog sweep.

Richa (49 not out off 22) then produced another invaluable knock in the death overs to push the team past 200. Her cameo included three sixes and seven fours.