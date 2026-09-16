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Home / Cricket / Asian Games: India spinner Varun Chakravarthy ruled out, Vipraj Nigam to replace him

Asian Games: India spinner Varun Chakravarthy ruled out, Vipraj Nigam to replace him

Nigam, 21, has taken 13 wickets in 19 IPL matches and has a career strike rate of around 176

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:14 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Vipraj Nigam addresses the media ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match. PTI file
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Young leg-spin all-rounder Vipraj Nigam will replace Varun Chakravarthy in India's Asian Games squad after the senior spinner was ruled out of the continental event with a side strain.

The Asian Games will begin on September 19 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

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"Varun is out for an indefinite period of time. Vipraj Nigam and Kuldeep Yadav were the two available options from the long list. Kuldeep will play the West Indies ODIs later this month," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

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Chakravarthy, who was forced out of the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan after suffering the injury in the opening game, is expected to remain sidelined for some time.

The 22-year-old Nigam, who represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has so far played 19 matches in the league, taking 13 wickets.

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The 21-year-old has also shown his big-hitting ability, scoring at a strike rate of around 176 in his IPL career.

The men's cricket competition of the Asian Games will begin on September 24. India will open in the quarterfinal stage.

Chakravarthy's withdrawal is a setback to India as the 35-year-old had returned to the national side after recovering from a hamstring injury before the Afghanistan series.

He reported discomfort following the first T20I and was sent back to the BCCI Centre of Excellence for further assessment.

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