The Indian men's cricket team entered the Asian Games semi-final without even taking the field after its quarter-final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to inclement weather here on Monday.

The defending champion side made it to the last four as it is ranked No.1 in the ICC T20I rankings while Afghanistan is currently placed 10th.

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India will take on winners of the quarter-final between Nepal and Sri Lanka. If that match is abandoned, then Sri Lanka, by virtue of their higher ranking, will take on India in the semi-final.

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There has been consistent rain in Nagoya for the past few days and even a curtailed match was a remote possibility on the day.

Strangely enough, if the competition is entirely washed out due to rain then India might win gold because of their top ranking.

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The first quarterfinal between Pakistan and Hong Kong was also washed out, allowing the former to move ahead on the basis of their higher ICC ranking.