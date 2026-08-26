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Home / Cricket / Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer-led India men to open cricket campaign on Sept 28

Asian Games: Shreyas Iyer-led India men to open cricket campaign on Sept 28

Harmanpreet Kaur-led women's team starts on Sept 18; both seeded into quarterfinals

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:55 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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India's Shreyas Iyer during a cricket match. PTI file
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India men will open their Asian Games campaign in Japan on September 28 while the women start their tournament against Japan on September 18.

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Both teams from India are seeded and begin their campaign from quarterfinal onwards.

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The Shreyas Iyer-led men's team and Harmanpreet Kaur-led women are firm favourites for the gold medal in the competition to be held in Korogi Athletic Park near Nagoya, having swept the competition in the previous edition in China.

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While India's quarterfinal opponents in the women's draw was already decided, the men will face second placed team from Group A comprising Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal.

The women's final will be played on September 22 and men's summit clash on October 3.

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The seeded teams in men's competition include India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka while the women seeds have only eight teams including India.

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