Home / Cricket / 'Astounding…': Rishabh Pant's injury sparks confusion, returns to bat despite being 'ruled out'

Initially ruled out of the series, Pant's status changes after BCCI's dramatic U-turn
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:34 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
India's Rishabh Pant comes out to continue batting after retiring on Day 1 due to an injured foot during the fourth Test against England, in Manchester, July 24, 2025. Reuters
When it comes to Rishabh Pant, making headlines, on or off the field, seems inevitable. Day 2 of the India-England Test match in Manchester was no different, as drama unfolded around the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's availability.

Initially, news broke that Pant had been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series due to a toe injury sustained on Day 1.

The 27-year-old was struck on his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep off England pacer Chris Woakes and had subsequently retired hurt after scoring an unbeaten 37.

However, in a dramatic U-turn, BCCI officials later clarified that Pant was not completely ruled out.

“Despite his injury, Rishabh Pant has joined the team on Day 2 and will be available to bat as per team requirements,” the BCCI posted on X.

Shortly after the clarification, more surprise followed.

As Shardul Thakur fell to Ben Stokes for 41, the crowd at Manchester was stunned to see Pant walk out to bat next, despite earlier reports suggesting he was out of the series.

Even the commentators were surprised to see him come out to bat. “It’s astounding that he’s come back to bat,” commented Dinesh Karthik.

While he is available to bat, Pant will not resume wicket keeping duties for the rest of the match.

“Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match. Dhruv Jurel will assume the role of wicket-keeper,” the BCCI posted on X.

