In a highly inspirational sports story that mixes personal tragedy with professional triumph, Joe Burns has become the linchpin of Italy's sensational qualification for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Joe Burns was once a promising Australian cricketer but fell off the grid due to regular loss of form. In 2024, he was omitted from Queensland's contracted players' list and suffered the devastating loss of his brother, Dominic.

Dominic Burns, Joe's brother, tragically passed away in February 2024. The exact cause of his death has not been publicly disclosed, but it profoundly impacted Joe, leading him to honour his brother's memory through cricket. Dominic's dream of seeing Joe play at the highest level became the driving force behind his next move.

When Joe Burns found himself out of reckoning and wanted cricket to give him another chance, he took to Instagram to share his feelings. He wrote, "This isn't just a number and this isn't just a jersey. This is for the people who I know will be looking down proudly from above. In February of this year my brother sadly passed away. 85 was his number in the last team he played (and his birth year) for the mighty Northern Federals in sub-districts. The days, weeks and months since my brother's death have been the toughest I could ever imagine. I'm not too proud to admit that it's been a daily battle that I often lose. While a part of my soul feels like it will always be missing, I know this shirt will carry on his spirit and give me strength. It's the hours playing as kids and connection with him that taught me to love this game."

Burns' maternal grandparents hailed from Calabria, Italy, and this connection offered him a unique opportunity. In a heartfelt tribute to his late brother, Burns decided to represent Italy, a country with a burgeoning cricket scene but little international success. This decision was both logical and emotional, as Burns sought to honour Dominic by wearing the number 85 jersey, the same number his brother wore during his cricketing days.

Appointed as Italy's T20I captain in late 2024, Burns quickly set about transforming the team's mindset and performance. Under his leadership, Italy advanced through the sub-regional and regional European qualifiers, showcasing a blend of passion and skill that had been missing. Burns' experience and dedication were pivotal, as he led from the front with both bat and strategy.

Italy's journey to the T20 World Cup was nothing short of extraordinary. They faced tough opponents in the European Qualifiers, including the Netherlands and Scotland. Burns' leadership was instrumental in their victories, and his century against Romania in the final of the sub-regional qualifiers was a testament to his class.

Joe Burns played a crucial role in Italy's qualification, scoring significant runs in key matches. Against Romania, he scored 108* from 55 balls. Against Scotland, he managed 67 from 42 balls. Against the Netherlands, he contributed 45 from 32 balls.

On July 12, 2025, Italy officially booked their place in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Burns' bold and emotional decision had paid off in an extraordinary way. The Italian team, nowhere on cricket map, had made history. For Burns, this achievement was more than just a professional milestone; it was a fulfillment of a promise to his brother and a tribute to his family's heritage.

While Joe Burns has been the standout performer, several other players have made significant contributions to Italy's success. Harry Manenti, an all-rounder, has taken 34 wickets in 18 T20s and scored 320 runs. Ben Manenti, Harry's brother, has taken 33 wickets in 41 T20s and scored 83 runs. Emilio Gay, a dynamic opener, scored 50 off 21 balls against Scotland. Thomas Draca, a fast bowler, has delivered impressive performances in Global T20 Canada.

Italy is home to some cricket stadiums including Roma Cricket Ground in Spinaceto, Simar Cricket Ground in Rome, Centro Sportivo Ca'Nova in Medicina, Centro Sportivo Dozza in Navile, and Ovale di Rastignano in Pianoro.

In an emotional Instagram post, Burns wrote about the team's journey and his hopes for the future: "I don't think words will ever describe emotions to this team and to this country. Sacrifice, dedication and commitment to a dream — we have walked this path into the unknown together to tour the first World Cup. He expressed his hope that the Italy team would be "a beacon for Italians everywhere" and emphasised their commitment to winning every game.