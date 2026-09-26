Shubman Gill has perspective, desire to lead India in right manner: Virat Kohli

India captain Shubman Gill received a big vote of confidence from the legendary Virat Kohli who has found the right perspective and intensity in him to lead the team for a long time to come.

Kohli, speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s first ODI against West Indies on Sunday, shared his thoughts on the current national skipper and also decoded his changed batting approach.

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“Shubman, the captain, is still learning. He is still young in the role, but he has got the right perspective and the right kind of intensity to lead the Indian team,” Kohli told the broadcasters ahead of the series.

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What Kohli finds impressive is Gill’s clarity while devising strategy and intent to do things in a right manner.

“He (Gill) has got his plans very clear in terms of how he looks at us operating in the field. Of course, with more experience and understanding situations, the kind of calls you take are things that he will keep working on and improving, which everyone does in a leadership role,” Kohli was effusive in his praise.

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“But he has got the desire to lead the Indian cricket team in the right way, which is the most important factor. So, I see him leading for a long time, and he will be absolutely fine,” he added.

Kohli has felt that Gill has the ability to stay a step ahead of his opposition.

“He thinks of ways to get batters out in the field, which is always a sign of doing something different or staying a step ahead. He is not shy to use different kinds of fields, put guys under pressure, communicate the same to the bowlers, and bring in a certain kind of bowling attack,” Kohli said.

Batting with greater freedom, taking more risks

The soon-to-be 38 Kohli has been in phenomenal form during the last 10 ODIs in which he has scored three centuries, one 90 plus knock and four fifties.

Kohli has looked fresh and rejuvenated as a one-format player in the last 18 months.

So what’s changed?

“What’s changed is, firstly, I promised myself that I’m going to play more freely. I’m not going to worry about the expectations that people might have around me. My role had always been, for a long period of time, that I’m going to stabilise things,” Kohli replied.

Role clarity is paramount for Kohli.

“I know I can play; I know I can hit shots. But the demands are such that if it’s a tricky situation and you are playing on a tricky pitch, you eventually get into a space where you’re like, I can hit, but I’ve been given a role.”

Kohli wants to create a space for himself where he can contribute 30-40 extra runs for the team.

“I am making a conscious effort that if I’m set to make a difference in the game, where you can get 30–40 extra runs. I want to stay in a space where, if I’m choosing not to take a risk, it’s because I’m setting up eventually to get to a point where I say, okay, now press the accelerator down.”

Kohli believes if he stays till the end, team can easily reach 350 to 360.

“The game is changing in a way that, especially if the conditions are fast-paced and good, and other teams are looking to push you towards 340–350, we should be able to get 350–360 as well. I’m very willing to take risks now because I know that if I make runs there, we’ll get 350–360 easily. And if I do that and play longer, then I can hit more at the end.” Freedom is a state of mind for Kohli, who had to unshackle his mind to get to the situation where he has gone.

“I had to unlock a little bit of that freedom in my own mind. That’s also helped me in the IPL as well. I was able to play with that same freedom because I’m not thinking that if I get out, the situation might get difficult for us.

“I have faith in the fact that there are other players around me who are very good and who will be able to handle the situation. I need to express myself fully and find a way to be consistent doing that. That’s exciting as well at this stage of my career.”

Tune-in: Watch the first ODI of West Indies tour of India on Sunday, from 2 pm onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.