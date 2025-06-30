DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Cricket / Azhar Mahmood appointed Pakistan’s acting red-ball head coach   

Azhar Mahmood appointed Pakistan’s acting red-ball head coach   

50-year-old coach played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan between 1996 and 2007 
article_Author
PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 01:06 PM Jun 30, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood was on Monday elevated to the post of Pakistan’s acting red-ball head coach until the conclusion of his current contract, which runs until April next year.

Advertisement

Mahmood had signed a two-year contract with the Pakistan Cricket Board in April last year as assistant coach across formats along with Australia’s Jason Gillespie (Tests) and South Africa’s Gary Kirsten (limited overs), who have both moved on.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team. Azhar will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract,” the PCB said in a statement.

Advertisement

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the team’s strategic core.”

“His deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, make him exceptionally well-suited for this position,” the PCB added.

Advertisement

PCB highlighted Mahmood’s achievements in winning County Championship titles for Surrey as their assistant coach.

“His red-ball pedigree is underscored by two County Championship titles — an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence,” it said.

“The PCB is confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage,” the board added.

The 50-year-old coach played 21 Tests and 143 ODIs for Pakistan between 1996 and 2007.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts