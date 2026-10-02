Babar Azam’s next stop? Terrace cricket, quips Pakistani YouTuber after domestic flop

Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s struggles in domestic cricket have triggered a tongue-in-cheek suggestion that he may soon have to take his game to the terrace.

The joke came after former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed reportedly suggested that if Babar was unable to score runs in domestic cricket, he should go back to playing club cricket.

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A Pakistani YouTuber took the remark a step further, sarcastically asking: “If he doesn’t score runs in club cricket, then will he play one-tip cricket?”

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The quip referred to the informal version of cricket popular on streets and terraces, where the ball is often allowed to bounce once before a catch is considered out.

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The exchange was clearly meant in jest, but it underlined the mounting scrutiny around Babar’s form after another disappointing domestic outing.

Once one of Pakistan’s most prolific run-scorers, Babar has found himself facing an unusual level of criticism as his struggles have extended beyond the international arena and into domestic cricket.

From international cricket to domestic cricket, and now jokingly to club and terrace cricket, Babar’s critics appear to be taking his recent lean patch one step at a time.