Home / Cricket / Bangladesh cricket chief in Lahore for talks to end Pakistan's boycott of India T20 World Cup match

Bangladesh cricket chief in Lahore for talks to end Pakistan's boycott of India T20 World Cup match

PCB chairman Naqvi has not commented much on instructions from government to boycott the India match but a reliable source says the situation has changed after Sri Lankan cricket board sent an email, urging them to end the boycott

PTI
Karachi, Updated At : 02:08 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan announced a boycott of its high-profile men's T20 World Cup group league match against India, on February 1, 2026. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council via PTI)
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Amin ul Islam has arrived in Lahore ahead of a virtual meeting involving the PCB and ICC, amid efforts to resolve the standoff over Pakistan's proposed boycott of its T20 World Cup match against India.

A former Test cricketer, Amin ul Islam met Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore and is expected to be part of the virtual discussions aimed at persuading Pakistan to reconsider its decision not to play India in the World T20 Cup clash scheduled for February 15.

Naqvi has not commented much on the instructions from the government to boycott the India match but a reliable source said the situation has changed after the Sri Lankan cricket board sent an email to the PCB, urging them to end the boycott.

ICC CEO, Sang Gupta has also been to Colombo to meet with the President of the Sri Lankan board, Shammi Silva who sent the email to Naqvi to play the India match in the World Cup.

The ICC has already sought an explanation from Pakistan on how the 'Force Majeure' clause can be invoked to justify the team's refusal to play the T20 World Cup match against India after the PCB tried to wriggle out of the situation by putting the onus on its government.

But there is a glimmer of hope now as PCB has approached the ICC for deliberations, as per an ICC Director, who feels that the marquee clash will eventually take place.

The ICC is currently engaging with the board in a structured manner to explore possible resolutions, with a view that interest of the game must supersede unilateral action.

Pakistan decided to boycott the India match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who were replaced by Scotland after they refused to travel to India for the World cup matches citing security concerns.

