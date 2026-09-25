Bangladeshi-origin cricketer Robin Das charged with two counts of rape in London

Bangladeshi-origin cricketer Robin Das has been suspended by the Essex County Cricket Club after being charged with two counts of rape in London.

The Metropolitan Police said the 24-year-old was arrested in August last year before being charged in July 2026 over reports of a woman being raped in south London in March 2024. The batter’s county club did not name the player in question but confirmed this week that the Essex male player was under “an immediate and ongoing suspension”.

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“Robin Das of Queens Road, Waltham Forest, was charged on 23 July 2026 with two counts of rape,” the Met Police said in a statement.

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“The charges follow his arrest on 27 August 2025 following reports of a woman being raped in Brixton on 30 March 2024. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers,” it stated.

Das made his debut for Essex County Cricket Club in 2020 and has made nine first-class appearances for the county, along with playing 29 games in 50-over cricket and 24 matches in T20s during the six-year period.

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“Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that a male member of the playing staff, currently under contract with the club, recently appeared in court in relation to an incident that took place outside club activities,” reads the club statement.

“Throughout, the club has remained in contact with the ECB, PCA, the Cricket Regulator and the player with regard to the matter, which included an immediate and ongoing suspension. The club will continue to follow all appropriate legal processes and guidance.

“As a club we have strict safeguarding and HR procedures in place, and all employees of Essex County Cricket Club are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct at all times,” it stated.

The club added that it would not add further comments while “legal proceedings are in progress”.

Das last appeared for the club in a One-Day Cup match against Middlesex on July 21 – the only appearance in the 2026 season. Born in Leytonstone, east London, he usually bats at the top of the order and has been a regular feature in Essex’s white-ball squads from a young age.

In 2023, Das joined the Bangladesh Premier League franchise Dhaka Dominators, marking a connection with his Bangladeshi heritage and gaining valuable experience in an overseas T20 competition.