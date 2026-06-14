Former captain Sunil Gavaskar praised India's team-first approach after they chased down a stiff target with ease against Afghanistan in the rain-hit opening ODI in Dharamsala, saying the batters made the contest look "ridiculously simple".

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India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series with a seven-wicket win in the rain-truncated 25-overs-a-side affair, and Gavaskar said KL Rahul's decision to take charge during the chase reflected the side's focus on collective success rather than individual milestones.

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"Before that over from Zia Ur Rahman, he had bowled three overs for just 19 runs. Then KL Rahul took 20 runs off that over. Up until that point, Shubman Gill needed 21 runs to reach his hundred, with about 30 still needed for the team to win. But Rahul took charge," Gavaskar said on JioStar's 'Cricket Live'.

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"That tells you everything about this team. It's not about personal milestones. It's about what each player can do for the team. To win the match in the 23rd over shows how clinical the chase was. It was a stiff target, not an easy one at all. But they made it look so ridiculously simple because they put the team first."

Gavaskar also lauded Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling effort, saying the all-rounder's ability to contribute as a fifth or sixth bowler gives India valuable flexibility.

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"Depending on the pitch and match situation, he gives the captain and selectors flexibility. Pick me as a batter, pick me as a bowler, I am ready. That is a huge plus for any team," he said.

Praising debutant Gurnoor Brar, Gavaskar said the pacer impressed with his pace, control and ability to move the ball.

"For a debutant, his control was excellent. His first ball was around mid-140s, moving away from the right-hander. If you can bowl at that pace with the ability to take the ball away, that's gold," he added.

Former England spinner Graeme Swann, meanwhile, warned India that the second ODI in Lucknow could present a tougher challenge, especially against Afghanistan's strong spin attack.

"Lucknow is one where spin bowling can really trouble batters. The ball grips, turns and doesn't come onto the bat easily. Afghanistan's strength is their spin attack," Swann said.

"I don't think this series is over by any stretch of the imagination. Afghanistan have the bowling to challenge India, especially in these conditions. But India have made a very professional start," he added.