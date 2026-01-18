BBL fallout: Steve Smith denies Babar Azam single, sparks dressing room tension

Sydney Sixers star Steve Smith admitted that Babar Azam “wasn’t too happy” after he denied the former Pakistan captain a single during Saturday’s Big Bash League clash against Sydney Thunder, as per reports.

The bold move, made on the final ball of the 11th over to maximise the Power Surge, allowed Smith to plunder 32 runs off Ryan Hadley—the most in a single over in BBL history.

Smith, who finished with a breathtaking 100 off 42 balls, told Channel 7: “I was like, ‘Nah, give it one over. I want to hit to the short boundary. I don’t want to screw up the first over. I’ll try to get 30 off that over’. [I] think we got 32, so it was a good result. Not sure Babar was too happy with me knocking back that single.”

"Wasn't happy, Babar." 😳 Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/rTh0RXE0A5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

The incident sparked visible frustration on the field, with Babar walking off after scoring 47 off 39 balls and smashing the fielding cushions.

According to a Code Sports report, the tension spilled into the Sixers’ dressing room, where Babar told teammates he felt “disrespected” by Smith’s tactical call.

Holding onto strike during the Power Surge proved decisive: Smith added another 11 runs in three balls of the 12th over before Babar was dismissed on the first ball back on strike. The Sixers chased 190 in 17.2 overs with five wickets to spare.

Despite the tension, Babar has been named in the playing XI for Sunday’s clash against Brisbane Heat. His struggles in the BBL continue, with 201 runs at an average of 28.71 and a strike rate of 107.48.

According to Australian media, Babar was nowhere to be seen after the match, and Smith skipped the post-match press conference, likely to avoid further questions about the controversy.