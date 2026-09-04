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Home / Cricket / BCCI hands Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav 2-year ban for age fraud, CAB crackdown on 62 cricketers

BCCI hands Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav 2-year ban for age fraud, CAB crackdown on 62 cricketers

Rohit, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, had represented India during the Under-19 team’s tour of Sri Lanka in Jul

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PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 02:34 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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The BCCI has imposed a two-year ban on Bengal leg-spinner Rohit Yadav for allegedly misrepresenting his age, weeks after he was selected in India’s Under-19 squad for the upcoming series against Australia.

Rohit, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh, had represented India during the Under-19 team’s tour of Sri Lanka in July, taking six wickets and helping the side win the final Test.

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“He has been banned for two years,” said a BCCI source.

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He was also part of India’s U-19 home onedayers and multi-day games against the touring Australia U-19 side in Rajkot and Ahmedabad, slated later this month.

The age discrepancy came to light when his documents were scrutinised in Sri Lanka. Rohit has three birth certificates carrying different years of birth -- 2007, 2009 and 2010 -- making him ineligible to play in age-group cricket.

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There were also discrepancies in his Aadhaar records. When he was registered with the Cricket Association of Bengal his year of birth was recorded as 2007. His Aadhaar records subsequently showed 2006 in updates in 2017 and 2020 before being changed to 2009 in 2021.

The CAB had earlier kept Rohit out of its junior teams over the discrepancies and subsequently informed the BCCI.

The Board has now barred him from participating in domestic cricket for two years and informed all affiliated state associations.

CAB crackdown on 62 cricketers

Rohit is among 62 players declared ineligible for registration or transfer for any tournament during the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons by the CAB over documentation and age-related discrepancies.

The list also includes former India Under-19 World Cup winner Ravi Kumar and left-arm spin all-rounder Vishal Bhatti, who has made three first-class and two List A appearances.

Ravi, a key member of India’s 2022 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, has been flagged for a 45-month age discrepancy in CAB records.

The CAB has also identified significant discrepancies involving several other age-group players, with some records showing differences of several years.

The action is part of the association’s wider scrutiny of player documentation and age records which has been uploaded on its website.

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