'Be Tendulkar not Arjun’, Yograj gives tip to cricketing legend’s son

Former Indian all-rounder Yograj Singh recently advocated for Arjun Tendulkar to concentrate on his batting, noting in a conversation earlier this week that the young player's batting style resembles that of his father, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking on a podcast “Sports with Ravish” he said, “That person, you're focusing on bowling. What happened to you all? How many coaches are there? What do you do? He is basically a batsman, sir.”

“When he came to me on this ground where I'm talking to you now for 12-13 days during Goa's domestic trophy, Yuvraj made the request and Sachin sir made the request, I said welcome. We went inside the nets...and that person I saw him hit boundaries here, there everywhere. I told the coach I said listen, you're not letting this person bat.”

“He’s a batsman of great quality. He bats like his father did. You let him bat. Look, I made him bat in the nets. Every day he used to come back after three hours, and he went back after 12 days, played Ranji Trophy first match, and got a 100. Am I right?"

However, this high optimism is starkly challenged by Arjun's recent statistical output in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's premier domestic one-day tournament. Playing for Goa, Arjun's performance was notably underwhelming, recording a meagre total of 44 runs across three innings. Furthermore, his strike rate of 81.48 in this limited-overs format is considerably low for a modern-day batsman, suggesting a struggle to accelerate the scoring rate and dominate bowlers.

Arjun's transfer to the Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL season presents a significant opportunity for the young all-rounder. The move offers the 26-year-old a fresh start away from intense media scrutiny and his father's shadow at Mumbai Indians. The Super Giants may provide an easier path to the playing XI, letting Arjun prove his talent on his own merit.