Ben Stokes could retire following nightclub incident: Report

England Test captain Ben Stokes could announce his retirement following his involvement in a nightclub incident alongside teammate Gus Atkinson.

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The incident happened on Sunday night after England outplayed New Zealand by 115 runs in the first Test of the summer at Lord's.

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TalkSport reported on Tuesday that Stokes is likely to step down from his role and could also announce retirement.

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The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already launched investigation into the incident, also allegedly involving a rugby player.

The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Test against New Zealand. Stokes and Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place.

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"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible," ECB said.

Harry Brook, the team's vice-captain, had apologised for an altercation with a bouncer in New Zealand last year.

Former England pacer Steve Harmison came in Stokes' defence.

"When the full facts come to light, then I think we can make judgement. Ben's a great kid. He's an honest lad and he's somebody who will know whether he's overstepped the boundaries or not," Harmison told TalkSport.

"I'm fully behind him and he'll do whatever needs to be the right thing to be done in this situation once the facts come out. So I've got no issue with that. I've known Ben since he was 15 years old.

"What I want to happen now is to make sure there's a protective arm around Atkinson and Stokes at the minute because there's a duty of care from a team point of view to make sure their mental well-being is all right.

"Because we don't know the facts and there's a lot of things going on here, but there's two lads here who I think need looking after from a team point of view."

The second Test against New Zealand begins at The Oval on June 17.