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Home / Cricket / Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket after 3rd Test vs New Zealand

Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket after 3rd Test vs New Zealand

Stokes was dropped from the second Test of the current series for disciplinary reasons after a night out after the first Test

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Nottingham, Updated At : 08:20 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Ben Stokes. Reuters
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England captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand, the team said on Sunday.

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The announcement came midway through Day 4 of the Test at Trent Bridge.

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It ends Stokes’ 15-year international career that peaked when he starred for England in its win over New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019.

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He also was a key player in the England T20 World Cup-winning team in 2022, the same year he became Test captain.

Stokes was dropped from the second Test of the current series for disciplinary reasons after a night out after the first Test.

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