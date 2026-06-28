Ben Stokes to retire from international cricket after 3rd Test vs New Zealand
Stokes was dropped from the second Test of the current series for disciplinary reasons after a night out after the first Test
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England captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand, the team said on Sunday.
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The announcement came midway through Day 4 of the Test at Trent Bridge.
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It ends Stokes’ 15-year international career that peaked when he starred for England in its win over New Zealand in the 50-over World Cup final in 2019.
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He also was a key player in the England T20 World Cup-winning team in 2022, the same year he became Test captain.
Stokes was dropped from the second Test of the current series for disciplinary reasons after a night out after the first Test.
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