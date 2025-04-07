DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Cricket / Big improvement needed in all three departments for SRH but Vettori not pressing the panic button just yet

Big improvement needed in all three departments for SRH but Vettori not pressing the panic button just yet

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan have failed to find consistency thus far
article_Author
PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 12:05 PM Apr 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill greets Sunrisers Hyderabad's players after Gujarat Titans won the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, in Hyderabad, Sunday, April 6, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori says their fourth loss in a row in the IPL was down to the subpar showing in all three departments of the game and that will have to change if they are to arrest the slide.

SRH, who made the final last year with an uber-aggressive style of play, have not been able to carry their belligerent run into this season.

Their top three—Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan—have failed to find consistency thus far.

Advertisement

“I think everyone in the room understands that and it hasn’t really been close in the last four games.”

“But obviously the challenge for us is moving forward because every IPL team at some stage goes through a run of losses and now we have a five-day break before we play Punjab who’s been exceptional so far in the tournament. We need to get ourselves up for that game,” said Vettori after the loss to Gujarat Titans on Sunday night.

Advertisement

However, it is not in his and skipper Pat Cummins’ nature to press the panic button.

“It’s probably slow. This is glacial, maybe, in terms of starts. I don’t think Pat’s ever panicked in his life and I think I’m pretty similar. But we understand the ramifications of losing four in a row and how difficult it makes the season. And it’s tough because obviously you come into the season with high expectations after last year and then a very good start.” Vettori had no qualms in admitting that his team has been far below its best.

“We just haven’t been near our best in any of the last four games. And I think that’s all three disciplines. I think the barometer of most teams is how their fielding is going and we’ve been pretty poor in the field. So those will be the work-ons between now and the Punjab game,” said the former New Zealand spinner.

SRH reaped rich rewards for their fearless display at the top of the order but on slower pitches, it has not worked for the team in the competition so far.

“So I think we know the style that’s going to work, but we have to respect conditions and we have to assess really well. And that’s probably something we haven’t done as well. And also have to respect how well other teams are bowling, putting a lot of planning into our top three,” added Vettori.

Bowling late in the powerplay helping me do my job better

Titans’ pacer Prasidh Krishna has been impressive in the middle overs and was one of the star performers on Sunday night alongside Mohammed Siraj.

“So, that is helping me do my job better (bowling late in the powerplay).” On Siraj, he added: “We’ve had great sessions together. All the work that he’s (Siraj) put in from January or February that he’s been working on. Everything is going well.”

“I think if you look at the wins that we’ve had, they came with a lot of understanding of what the wicket is behaving like and adjusting our game plans accordingly.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper