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Home / Cricket / Bizarre to drop Samson but great to see Sooryavanshi debut: Manjrekar

Bizarre to drop Samson but great to see Sooryavanshi debut: Manjrekar

15-year-old Sooryavanshi made a 10-ball 14 after becoming the youngest Indian to make his international debut surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 when he first played for India back in 1989

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:45 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi throws the ball after fielding during the second T20 cricket match between England and India in Manchester, England, Saturday, July 4, 2026. Image credit/AP/PTI
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Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar believes India’s decision to drop Sanju Samson in the second T20 against England was a “bizarre” call even though it was “great” to see teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi finally make his debut.

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The 15-year-old made a 10-ball 14 after becoming the youngest Indian to make his international debut surpassing Sachin Tendulkar, who was 16 when he first played for India back in 1989.

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India, however, lost the match on Saturday by four wickets to trail 0-1 in the five-match series after the opening game was washed out.

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Sooryavanshi’s debut came at the expense of T20 World Cup hero Samson as he has struggled to get going on the ongoing tour. Manjrekar said there was no need to leave Samson out for Sooryavanshi as both could have been accommodated.

“Great to see Vaibhav in India colours. But what about Samson! Dropped?? Are you kidding me! No, I guess, injured. Let’s hope it’s injury. Or it’s the most bizarre selection.”

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“Could have easily batted at 3 if you wanted to get Vaibhav in,” Manjrekar posted on X, hinting that changes could have been made lower down the order to ensure both played.

32-year-old Samson was adjudged player of the T20 World Cup after smashing two consecutive 89-run knocks in the semifinal and the final.

Sooryavanshi, on the other hand, dazzled in the IPL by hitting at a strike rate of over 230.

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