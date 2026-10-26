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Home / Cricket / 'Block out expectations, just be you': Morkel's message to Bhuvneshwar

'Block out expectations, just be you': Morkel's message to Bhuvneshwar

India bowling coach backs seasoned pacer despite expensive outings against New Zealand, highlights challenges of returning to T20Is after four years

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PTI
Wellington, Updated At : 12:54 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar warms up before a T20I cricket match. PTI file
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India bowling coach Morne Morkel wants Bhuvneshwar Kumar to "block out expectations" and focus on being himself as the seasoned pacer looks to regain his rhythm in international cricket after a four-year absence from the T20I side.

Bhuvneshwar has endured an underwhelming return to India's T20I setup, conceding 49 and 50 runs in the first two matches against New Zealand at an economy rate of 12.37 while claiming just one wicket, the poorest among India's bowlers.

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"I've got a lot of sympathy for his return. There will be expectations after four years to come back. He has done exceptionally well in the IPL and bowled really well," Morkel said on the eve of the third T20I.

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"One challenge is to block the expectation factor out. Two, leading into selection, he trained for a month, but playing international cricket is a different beast where the margins are small. He had to come in with limited training because of the schedule to get himself ready."

Morkel, however, backed the veteran to find his feet as he gets more game time.

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"The skill and his experience, everything is there. But at the end of the day, we have to respect the game of cricket and you have to be able to allow him to just find his feet in some of the games.

"And for me, that has been the message from the start when he joined the squad, don't chase anything. Just be you.

"Yes, there will be expectations. But every game you'll get better and every game you'll find your rhythm. So let's not think about any outside noises. Just be you and connect with that," the South African added.

Bhuvneshwar, known for his ability to generate swing and seam movement, played a key role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back IPL titles, taking 17 wickets in the 2025 season and 28 in 2026. India trail the five-match T20I series 0-2.

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