Home / Cricket / 'Blood boils': Pakistani Sahibzada's 'gun' gesture after 50 runs triggers backlash from Indian fans in Asia Cup showdown

'Blood boils': Pakistani Sahibzada's ‘gun’ gesture after 50 runs triggers backlash from Indian fans in Asia Cup showdown

The gesture quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash from Indian fans who labeled it unsportsmanlike and inappropriate for an international stage
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:20 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
Photo: @MrSinha_/X
On the cricketing battlefield in Dubai, it was not just an emphatic Indian win that hogged the limelight but a contentious on-field celebration by Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan that had Indian cricket fans gunning for him.

Farhan scored a circumspect half-century against the arch rivals in a high-octane game that India won by 6 wickets remaining. His innings featured five boundaries and three sixes, including a towering maximum off Indian spinner Axar Patel to bring up his 50. However, it was what followed that caught widespread attention.

To mark the milestone, Farhan performed a ‘gun-firing’ gesture, a celebration that some viewed as provocative, particularly in the tense context of an India-Pakistan match.

The gesture quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash from Indian fans who labeled it unsportsmanlike and inappropriate for an international stage.

Several users online linked the act to ongoing military tensions between the two nations, arguing that such gestures have no place in the spirit of the game. “This is exactly why India shouldn't play them,” one fan wrote, referencing past cross-border incidents and suggesting political undertones behind the celebration.

Despite the controversy, Farhan’s innings was a standout moment in the Super Four stage of the tournament, showcasing his aggressive stroke play and ability to handle spin under pressure.

