On the cricketing battlefield in Dubai, it was not just an emphatic Indian win that hogged the limelight but a contentious on-field celebration by Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan that had Indian cricket fans gunning for him.

Farhan scored a circumspect half-century against the arch rivals in a high-octane game that India won by 6 wickets remaining. His innings featured five boundaries and three sixes, including a towering maximum off Indian spinner Axar Patel to bring up his 50. However, it was what followed that caught widespread attention.

To mark the milestone, Farhan performed a ‘gun-firing’ gesture, a celebration that some viewed as provocative, particularly in the tense context of an India-Pakistan match.

The gesture quickly went viral on social media, sparking backlash from Indian fans who labeled it unsportsmanlike and inappropriate for an international stage.

Several users online linked the act to ongoing military tensions between the two nations, arguing that such gestures have no place in the spirit of the game. “This is exactly why India shouldn't play them,” one fan wrote, referencing past cross-border incidents and suggesting political undertones behind the celebration.

Everyone did a lot of social media awareness and boycotted #INDvsPAK, but ultimately india ended up playing two matches instead of one. Even if India won both, giving #Pakistan a chance to perform such action is shameful to us. — ADI- A defensive investor (@AamAadmiInvest) September 21, 2025

Exactly. When they still celebrate after such heavy losses it shows their mindset. This is why India should never lower its guard or waste time playing games with them. — Ankit Bharosh (@ankitbharosh) September 21, 2025

Despite the controversy, Farhan’s innings was a standout moment in the Super Four stage of the tournament, showcasing his aggressive stroke play and ability to handle spin under pressure.