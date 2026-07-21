DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Cricket / Bowlers face entire match suspension for deliberate front-foot no balls: BCCI

Bowlers face entire match suspension for deliberate front-foot no balls: BCCI

As per the existing rules, the bowler would have been suspended just for that particular innings for such deliveries 

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 06:54 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The BCCI has made a significant change to the playing conditions ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season, and, now, the bowler will be suspended for the remainder of the match for bowling deliberate front-foot no balls or non-landing deliveries.

Advertisement

As per the existing rules, the bowler would have been suspended just for that particular innings for such deliveries.

Advertisement

The BCCI has circulated the changes, mooted by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) recently, among all the state associations.

Advertisement

"Bowler suspended for deliberate front-foot no ball cannot bowl in the whole match, but the change to the playing conditions (41.8) will be decided by the on-field umpires," the BCCI said in the circular, accessed by PTI.

Another significant rule change pertains to the day's closure, and now, the last over will have to be completed even if a wicket falls in that over.

Advertisement

At present, stumps will be drawn if a wicket falls in the middle of the last over of the day.

But the MCC, and BCCI thereby, felt that rule 12.5.2 needed to be amended as it "prevented teams from sending a new batter out late in the day."

Similarly, the teams henceforth will not be permitted to declare or forfeiture (Rule 15.2) the final innings of the match, as the governing bodies thought "it was used for contrived results and bad for the game".

Now, the head coach of a team will be allowed to enter the field during drinks breaks during domestic one-day matches, as ICC has also proposed a rule change in this regard in international cricket.

The wicketkeepers also got some breather in the proposed changes as their gloves need to be behind the stumps (Rule 27.3) only at the time of the delivery.

Earlier, the keepers had to ensure that their gloves remained behind the wicket once the bowler started his/her run-up.

On a few instances earlier, the law led to the ball being called a no-ball or stumping getting nullified.

The state associations have started informing umpires and match referees about the new rule changes ahead of the domestic season, starting next month with the Duleep Trophy.

"There will be some awareness programmes for officials, besides making the relevant parts of the circular available to them. We have good enough time to do all this as domestic season is almost a month away," an official told PTI.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts