Home / Cricket / Briefly: Teenager Andreeva upsets Rybakina to reach Dubai final

Agencies
Updated At : 07:42 AM Feb 23, 2025 IST
Dubai

Teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the Dubai Championships final after beating Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour final. She won in Iasi, Romania, last July.

Nairobi

Ahlawat makes cut in Kenya, Shubhankar misses

Veer Ahlawat’s rounds of 70-72 gave him an even par total, allowing him to make a last minute cut at the Magical Kenya Open here.

Ahlawat started his second round very early and then had to wait for the rest of the afternoon to know whether he had made the cut. Meanwhile, fellow Indian Shubhankar Sharma, endured another tough week as he carded 71-72 and missed the cut by one.

Bhubaneswar

Deepika’s goal hand India 1-0 win over Germany in hockey

Star drag-flicker Deepika scored the all-important goal from a set piece to hand India a crucial 1-0 victory over Germany in a return-leg women’s FIH Pro League match here on Saturday. Deepika sounded the board with a thunderous flick from a penalty corner in the 12th minute, which proved to be decisive.

New Delhi

East Bengal beat Punjab FC 3-1 in Indian Super League

East Bengal maintained their newfound form with a 3-1 thumping of Punjab FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Saturday. Dimitrios Diamantakos (15th minute) set the tone for the visitors with an early strike before Naorem Mahesh Singh (47th) and Lalchungnunga (54th) found the back of the net. Later, Punjab FC scored the consolation goal in the 62nd minute, courtesy of a fantastic strike from Ezequiel Vidal.

