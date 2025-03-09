Former star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has appreciated the inclusion of India's 'mystery' spinner Varun Chakravarthy to the squad, despite the team winning two matches without his presence.

"I really like the shift they made to bring in an extra spinner, Varun Chakravarthy. That has been a game-changer and was a great call by the captain and coaches,” said Dhawan.

"He has made India a more balanced side, especially on the slow and turning pitches. It’s very hard to pick the ball from Varun’s hand, and that has given India a real edge. That’s why they have started dominating more," Dhawan added.

Virat Kohli yet again showed his class in the semi-final win over Australia. Another key player has been Mohammed Shami, who has looked very impressive on his return to international cricket after injury, he said.

"Playing in a big tournament like this, there is always pressure and you need your experienced players to soak that up, which he has done. When I met him over there, he was working on his fitness, and his discipline and commitment levels towards the game are exceptional. When you put that much work in, you deserve results," Dhawan added.

But the most impressive thing has been that the whole team is doing well, not just one or two individuals. Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul are playing amazing cricket, cherished Dhawan.

"To win the Champions Trophy, you have to have the whole team performing well and coming together. One player can win you a game but not a trophy. The whole team has to step up and perform, which India have done throughout.

“Everyone is playing his role nicely in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah is the best bowler in the world and it’s amazing to see how India made it to the final without him in such a competitive tournament. Other bowlers have stepped up in his place and the spinners have really dominated. That has given India an extra edge," said the former Indian cricketer.

"Personally, I think India will win. I believe Indian spinners will be too strong for New Zealand’s batters, who will find it hard to face Varun Chakravarthy -- he will play a major role. Our batting unit is doing very well. The whole team is playing good cricket and I think – and hope -- that will continue, " said Dhawan.

He also evaluated New Zealand as a tough opponent for the final. "The Champions Trophy final should be a fantastic match as New Zealand are also a great team. Their spinners have excelled well and captain Mitchell Santer has been a great player for many years. He always chips in with bat and ball, and the way he varies his pace makes him a very intelligent bowler, “ Dhawan said.

“With the bat, Kane Williamson, who I have played alongside in the past, remains a great cricketer. His technique is amazing, as is his adaptability on the pitch and the way he soaks up pressure. That’s why his consistency is so good," the former Indian opener signed off.