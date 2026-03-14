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Home / Cricket / Bumrah doesn't allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow: Ex-Pak bowler Aaqib Javed

Bumrah doesn't allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow: Ex-Pak bowler Aaqib Javed

Javed draws a comparison between Bumrah and Pakistani spinner Usman Tariq who faced a lot of criticism for his unusual bowling action

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PTI
Lahore, Updated At : 08:42 PM Mar 14, 2026 IST
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India's Jasprit Bumrah during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
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Aaqib Javed, Pakistan cricket's senior selector and former pacer, on Saturday said fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah possesses a unique bowling action that does not allow batters to settle into a rhythm, but he oddly compared the Indian with Usman Tariq, the mystery spinner who featured in the recent T20 World Cup.

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Usman was tipped to torment opposition batters in the World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka recently, but the Pakistan spinner endured a largely quiet tournament as the team failed to progress to the semifinals after being eliminated in the Super Eights stage.

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In contrast, India's bowling stalwart Bumrah played a pivotal role in the team's title triumph, particularly with decisive performances in the semifinal and the final.

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Trying to defend Usman's below-par showing, Aaqib said, "You look at this entire T20 World Cup-there is only one bowler, Bumrah, who is also now going for runs. Because he doesn't have a normal action and has a different bowling action, he doesn't allow batters to gain rhythm or get into a flow. I would say he is fast bowling's Usman Tariq."

Aaqib's remarks drew criticism from cricket fans on social media, many of whom mocked the comparison between Bumrah and Usman.

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One user said it was difficult to compare a spinner and a fast bowler, pointing out the vast difference in experience and achievements between Bumrah and Usman.

Bumrah has played 95 T20 Internationals and taken 121 wickets, while Usman has featured in only nine matches, claiming 18 scalps.

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