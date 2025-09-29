DT
Home / Cricket / 'Pakistan deserved it' says Kiren Rijiju on Bumrah's 'plane down' savage reply to Haris Rauf

'Pakistan deserved it' says Kiren Rijiju on Bumrah’s ‘plane down’ savage reply to Haris Rauf

The moment that caught the internet’s attention came when Bumrah clean-bowled Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and responded with a 'plane down' gesture, a move seen as a pointed reply to Rauf's earlier taunt in the Super Fours stage

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:52 AM Sep 29, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo: @KirenRijiju/X
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gone viral for his on-field savage celebration during the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai, where India defeated Pakistan by five wickets to claim their ninth Asia Cup title.

The moment that caught the internet’s attention came when Bumrah clean-bowled Pakistan’s Haris Rauf and responded with a 'plane down' gesture, a move seen as a pointed reply to Rauf's earlier taunt in the Super Fours stage.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also shared a screenshot of the moment on social media, showing Rauf’s dismissal alongside Bumrah’s gesture. He captioned it, "Pakistan deserves this punishment."

The match was charged with emotion, particularly after previous controversial incidents involving Pakistan players making provocative gestures toward Indian fans.

During a Super Fours match, Rauf had made a similar 'plane down' gesture, referencing Pakistan’s unsubstantiated claim of downing Indian aircraft during "Operation Sindoor", a military response launched by India following a terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians.

In a symbolic turnaround during the final, Bumrah’s dismissal of Rauf gave Team India a moment to respond in kind and the pacer didn’t miss it.

Post-match proceedings took another dramatic turn when Team India reportedly refused to accept the winner’s trophy from Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President and Pakistani minister Mohsin Naqvi.

After a brief standoff on stage, Naqvi walked away and the Indian team celebrated independently.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Team India on X (formerly Twitter), stating: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same — India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed the sentiment, calling it a "phenomenal victory" and adding:

“The fierce energy of our boys blew up the rivals again. Bharat is destined to win, no matter which field.”

